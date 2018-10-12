Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Interfor Corp. plans to cut production by about 20 per cent across its sawmills in the B.C. Interior as it faces declining lumber prices and higher log costs.

The Vancouver-based company said Friday that the scale-back is a temporary measure planned for the fourth quarter.

RELATED: Logging beetle-killed wood bad for small, at risk fisher: B.C. forest board

The cuts will be achieved through reduced operating days and extended weekends and holiday breaks spread across its three mills in the Interior, said chief financial officer Martin Juravsky.

“We’re trying to do it as smooth as possible under the circumstances from an employee perspective.”

The pullback comes as lumber prices for Western softwood have plunged from over US$650 per thousand board feet in June to under US$400 as concerns mount about the U.S. housing market.

The higher lumber prices had insulated mill operators like Interfor from rising log costs brought on by higher stumpage fees and other pressures, said Juravsky.

RELATED: Fisheries officials puzzled over missing Shuswap sockeye

“We obviously saw some very strong lumber markets in the first part of this year, and the higher log costs didn’t have as much of an impact when there were higher lumber prices.”

The drop in lumber prices has sent industry stock prices lower for a variety of Canadian players since the June high. Canfor Corp. is down 38 per cent, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is down 34 per cent, and Interfor is down 39 per cent.

Interfor’s share price closed Friday down 54 cents or 3.16 per cent to $16.55 on the Toronto Stock Exchange for a 52-week low.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s subsidized electric vehicle sales gaining speed

Just Posted

Kimberley Mayor & P.I.E. President Duncan MacLeod back from ‘successful trip’ to China

Part one in a two-part series on the proposed Purcell Collegiate International School.

Selkirk’s Free the Children Club hosting annual WE Scare Hunger food drive

Donate non-perishable food items before or on Oct. 27.

Norton Ave. construction to ‘button up’ by end of month: City CAO

Contruction on Norton Avenue in Kimberley has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer.

Annual Coats for Kids drive

Coats for Kids is an annual initiative of Royal LePage Canada, and… Continue reading

Enrolment numbers up in district schools

Kimberley has 48 more students this year than last

Regional news recap

A look at the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Sea lion suffering from gunshot to the head rescued off B.C. coast

“It does look like there’s some pretty serious metal density in his skull.”

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Most Read