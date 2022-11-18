Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Sahib Bhandulla, owner/operator of the new Charcoal Restaurant & Sports Bar in Kimberley; Michelle Gray, owner of the Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Marysville; Nicole Anker, primary care coordinator at the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice in Cranbrook; Kimberley Building Supplies. (courtesy Keith Powell)

By Keith Powell

Kimberley: New Owners at Kimberley Building Supplies

In case you missed it, earlier in the spring Jordan Torgerson, son of Martin Torgerson, owner of the Home Hardware franchise in Cranbrook took over the ownership and management of Kimberley Building Supplies.

The TimBrMart store has a 60 year legacy in Kimberley and was originally owned by the Fabro family. Kimberley Building Supplies has been transformed into a Home Hardware Building Center. Previous owners Stan Cuthill and Marie Kohlman have retired from the business.

Cranbrook: New Primary Care Coordinator

Nicole Anker is the new primary care coordinator at the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice in Cranbrook. Nicole has a background in financial service having been an account manager and small business advisor at the TD Bank and the East Kootenay Credit Union. She is a graduate of the management program at the University of Lethbridge.

The Division of Family Practice is an innovation in health care in BC, designed to support and advocate for family physicians, increase primary health care capacity and improve patient health outcomes.

Kimberley: Major Award for Pharmacist

Michelle Gray, owner of the Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Marysville (Kimberley) was awarded the PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year in September 2022. This award is for a pharmacist that exemplifies commitment to innovation, education and promotion of compounding with the public and their physicians, as well as mentoring new compounders.

“We are an ever expanding pharmacy with a growing and diverse team. Our small pharmacy employs 9 people. The team works great together, and they really care about the difference they are making in many people’s lives. I’m proud to be part of it,” says Michelle Gray, owner and pharmacist.

Congratulations Michelle!

Kimberley: Charcoal Restaurant Opens in Kimberley

Sahib Bhandulla is owner/operator of the new Charcoal Restaurant & Sports Bar in Kimberley which sits at the corner of Wallinger Avenue and Mark Street. Charcoal’s offers many North American favourites like burgers, sandwiches, breakfast and pastas. This is complemented with a menu of traditionally inspired Indian cuisine.

Sahil moved to Canada 6 years ago with the goal to open a restaurant, and Charcoal is the answer to his dreams.

The adjacent Charcoal Sports Bar is slated to open when licensing is approved in the next month or so.

The 1,200 square foot Charcoal Restaurant is open seven days a week 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.