Regional Business Round-Up

Clockwise from top left: Corey Kanzig is the senior business development officer at the PacifiCan; Mike Riediger is a new member of Destination BC’s Board of Directors; Kate Tang (left) and Amanda Severinski of Tenth Avenue Sweets and Clothing; Jess Murrel of Funk Haus Craft Lab.

By Keith Powell

Cranbrook/Castlegar: Local Credit Unions Merge to become StellerVista

The member-elected Boards of both East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) and Heritage Credit Union have announced that all of the special resolutions presented to members during November and December, have been passed with the overwhelming support of members at both credit unions. The two credit unions will merge, effective January 1, 2023 – and will be operating under the legal name of ‘StellerVista Credit Union.’

“I am very pleased to share that our member-owners at both East Kootenay Community Credit Union (Cranbrook) as well as Heritage Credit Union (Castlegar) have passed multiple special resolutions to approve the merging of our credit unions,” said Lynnette Wray, board chair of the EKC (pictured). “Starting January 1, 2023, our merged credit union will be known as StellerVista Credit Union.”

The merger will bring together seven rural BC communities in the Kootenay and Boundary regions, including: Greenwood, Castlegar, Slocan Park, Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood, and Elkford.

Nakusp: Mike Riediger Joins Destination BC Board

Destination BC recently welcomed Nakusp resident Mike Riediger to their Board of Directors. Mike Riediger has over 20 years of experience within the BC Tourism sector, many of which have been spent helping small businesses and nonprofits in rural BC navigate marketing, PR, Strategic Planning and crisis management.

Within his most recent role of CEO for the Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association, he has worked with partners across the globe to champion changes that drive opportunities for accessibility to nature and inclusive cycling in BC and beyond.

Mike began his journey in the BC Tourism community in 2002 in Fernie’s ski industry. Since that time he has transitioned in his roles from small business owner to assisting small business and nonprofits in rural BC. Moving from the Fraser Valley to the West Kootenays in 2018, Mike began his work with Kootenay Adaptive.

Mike’s strong background in advocacy, tourism and marketing has led him to the role of vice-chair of Kootenay Rockies Tourism and formerly the Minister’s Tourism Engagement Council in 2022.

Cranbrook: PacifiCan Opens Economic Development Office

Corey Kanzig is the senior business development officer at the PacifiCan (Pacific Economic Development Canada), a new economic development initiative of the Federal Government.

PacifiCan delivers federal economic development initiatives across British Columbia. They work with a diverse range of partners, stakeholders, businesses, innovators and communities, including Indigenous communities, to achieve enduring prosperity for all British Columbians.

In addition to their office in BC’s Lower Mainland, PacifiCan recently opened offices in Victoria, Campbell River, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Prince Rupert and Fort St. John.

Corey Kanzig previously worked with the Basin Business Advisors Program. His office is based out of the Ground Floor Co-Working space on 7th Avenue in Cranbrook.

Cranbrook: Tenth Avenue Sweets and Clothing Opens

Kate Tang (left) and Amanda Severinski have opened a sweet shop called Tenth Avenue Sweets and Clothing. The 1,200 square foot retail space is part of the York Hotel complex on 10th Avenue.

“More and more inventory is arriving everyday,” says Kate Tang. “We offer a full line of candies, treats and sweets for the whole family.”

You will find a selection of in-house pre-mixed bags of candy favourites, international candy brands, hard and soft candy, one-of-a-kind and hard to find candy and, of course, candies which have a nostalgic theme to them.

At the back of the store there is a selection of branded fashion merchandise like sweatshirts and hoodies.

Tenth Avenue Sweets and Clothing is open Monday to Saturday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Kimberley: Funk Haus Craft Lab Comes to Kimberley

Kimberley is now home to its own craft supply source, the creative and fun Funk Haus Craft Lab. The shop opened in late spring of 2022, and is owned and operated by the trio of Jess Murrel (pictured), Jaime Funk and Brigitte Franyo.

The funky store offers art supplies, jewelry making, beads, paints and inks, craft kits, do-it-yourself craft kits, kid activities, workshops and a creative space to be inspired in.

Funk Haus Craft Lab is located in Kimberley’s Plaztl and is open 7 days a week.