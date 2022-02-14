A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Saskatchewan residents no longer need to show vaccination status to enter places

Premier says costs now outweigh its benefits

Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter most businesses.

The vaccine passport system, which was brought in last October, ended at 12:01 a.m. today.

Premier Scott Moe says the policy helped increase vaccination rates in the province, but suggests its costs now outweigh its benefits.

The province’s chief medical health officer says Saskatchewan has reached its peak during the Omicron wave, but he expects hospitalizations will continue rising for the next week before tapering off.

The province has two remaining health orders in place that require people to wear masks in indoor public places and to self-isolate when they test positive for COVID-19.

Both of those orders will expire at the end of the month.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ontario to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 1 but will keep masks

COVID-19Saskatchewan

Previous story
Flower supply chain issues prompt some B.C. buyers to look local

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters.
Two more wins put Dynamiters that much closer to finishing season at number one in division

Tournament champs U15 Dynamiters. Calen Nelson, Callum Roche, Colton Johnson, Cooper Hansen, Gavin McDonald, Gavin Meisner, Isaiah Willoughby. Jaxon Derosier, Jonah White, Liam Wienke, Logan Marsh, Luke Johnson, Mathew Watson, Nick Jensen, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Rylie Parker, Spencer Deutsch, Coaches Dustin Willoughby, Mike Johnson, Richard Nelson and Jay Meisner.
U15 Dynamiters win home tournament

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire late Friday night (Feb. 11) in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
Cranbrook firefighters respond to structure fire late Friday night

Fernie Alpine Resort turnoff on Hwy. 3. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Man dies after skiing accident at B.C.’s Fernie Alpine Resort