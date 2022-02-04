A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January

Decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decrease marks the largest drop since January 2021, when the economy shed 207,800 jobs.

The loss also pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent in January compared with 6.0 per cent in December.

As Omicron spread across the country, governments reintroduced capacity limits and closures for workplaces such as restaurants and gyms.

Statistics Canada says the bulk of the job losses were in Ontario and Quebec, which implemented among the strictest measures in the country.

Food services and accommodations were among the hardest hit, with young people and women most affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Kimberley think tank shares vision for how humanity will live 500 years from now

A GoFundMe has been started by two Kimberley locals, who hope to raise money for a reward to be issued by local authorities to witnesses who come forward with information leading to an arrest in the Kimberley Alpine Resort arson investigation. Paul Rodgers photo.
UPDATE: Reward money offered to assist in search for Kimberley Alpine Resort arsonist

The Kimberley Dynamiters are one point behind the Columbia Valley Rockies in the Eddie Mountain Division. Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file
Tight race at the top in Eddie Mountain Division as playoffs loom

LKB Director Heather Suttie took part in the Polar Plunge on Jan. 27. (Submitted)
Pandemic Plunge: Lower Kootenay Band staff brave frigid river waters