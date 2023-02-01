The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Products do not or may not meet national standards, no incidents or injuries reported

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

Previous story
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further

Just Posted

Creston Valley Thunder Cats goalie blocks a shot, one of his 47 saves that catapulted his team to victory. Paul Rodgers photo.
Creston goalie wards off Dynamiters onslaught, secures shootout win

Congratulations to Tae Millner,JordanThom, Jessie Kwasney, Jack Jarva, Cohen Oakland, Eddie Loftsgard, Denver Holmes, Reeve Hall,Tyler Watson, Robbie Machan, Rylan Kozey, Nathan Clarke, Liam Dayman, Hunter Smith, Ryder Nicholson, Cooper Kilfoyle and Coaches Dave Clarke, Jason Thom and Carson Loftsgard.
Kimberley U11 Dynamiters win Taber tournament

Creating art in a Cranbrook Arts workshop. Photo submitted
Know It All: Come in from the cold

The city of Kimberley is interested public feedback on future improvements to the city’s downtown.
City of Kimberley looks for public feedback on downtown planning