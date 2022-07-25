A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless it can guarantee job creation and investments in workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless it can guarantee job creation and investments in workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Unifor pushes for job guarantees in federal review of Westjet’s takeover of Sunwing

Union concerned acquisition will create lower wages, job instability

Unifor says the Canadian government should block the WestJet Group’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines Inc. unless WestJet guarantees job creation and investments in workers.

The union says it’s concerned that the acquisition will lead to more sub-contracted work with lower wages and precarious conditions, despite WestJet’s promise of job creation.

Unifor made the comments as part of its submission to Transport Canada’s Public Interest Review of the deal, which the WestJet Group announced in March.

The union says Competition Bureau investigations and Transport Canada reviews don’t often factor in to how mergers affects jobs, but the union filing notes it’s in the public interest and possible under the Competition Act to secure quality job opportunities.

It says it’s concerned by Westjet’s reference in consultation documents to “crew optimization” and “improved efficiencies in operating costs,” which it says could point to cutting jobs or contracting them out.

In announcing the deal, WestJet said the acquisition will protect and create jobs, in part by shifting Sunwing’s seasonal aircraft into year-round use.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airportsBusinessJobsWestJet

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage

Just Posted

Pictured is a fishing line receptacle. These periscope-shaped tubes have been placed at various fishing locations to encourage anglers to recycle their fishing line in an effort to keep it out of the environment. (FFSBC file)
Fishing line recycling receptacles placed at popular fishing spots

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.
Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

Jeannie MacDonald and Marielle Ackermann. Submitted photo
Kimberley Nordic Club supports student athletes

Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Roger Rodermond and Hans Von Bloedau is Joanne Lamb from Healthy Kimberley. Joining her are people from the most recent Healthy Kimberley project - the Swan Sub Park - Todd Larsen, Opal, Maeve and Cabot Larsen and Jeff Rees.
Rotary donates $5000 to Healthy Kimberley