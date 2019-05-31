Starting in the U.S. and Canada, riders will see a summary of behavioural guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that riders with a rating from drivers that’s significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they’ll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. The ride-share company, however, expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.

Starting with the U.S. and Canada, riders will see a summary of the guidelines and be asked to confirm that they understand them.

Uber adds that unruly riders could also be banned from getting food delivered by the service.

Despite reporting a dramatic revenue growth in its first financial report this year, the ride-hailing giant also posted $1 billion in losses. Uber went public three weeks ago and its shares have been trading below its IPO price ever since.

READ MORE: Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping in U.S.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

Just Posted

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

Marysville Daze this weekend

The first Saturday in June is coming up and that means it’s… Continue reading

Stage One water restrictions to begin in Kimberley June 1

It’s that time of year again. The City of Kimberley will be… Continue reading

Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

Opening scheduled for next year; current store to stay open till then

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Most Read