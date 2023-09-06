COLUMN: The journey towards better golf, part 5: Balance

“I’ve never seen someone who doesn’t break 100 regularly hit shots like that.”

Too wordy for a headline, but that about sums up my latest attempt at cracking that 100 number. It was said, more than once, by my coach Simon Jones as we played 18 holes together early Friday morning.

I went into the round without a shadow of a doubt that I’d break 100. A few mental collapses later, and I am sitting here, writing about a 103, instead of celebrating my first round in the nineties.

While at the start of the year I’d have been thrilled with a score of 103, after all the work I’ve put in so far this year, and the few big mistakes I made during the round, I was in a bit of a state of disbelief; frustrated with myself, but not so much that I wasn’t motivated to get back out on the course, driving range and, most importantly, the practice putting green as soon as possible.

I had run into Simon at The Shed the weekend prior, and mentioned to him I had just shot a 107 at Bootleg. I don’t even want to talk about that round, but this is a golf column so I guess I sort of have to. There’s really not much to say about it. I started poorly and unlike the rounds I’ve done in the previous few weeks, I wasn’t able to do much better on the back nine, so I left the course with a score I was far from proud of.

However, it was played with my wonderful fiancé, who has been very patient and supportive of this whole golf journey of mine, and a father-son duo from Calgary who were extremely good company.

So anyways, I run into Simon, confess I shot a terrible round, and he suggests we play a full round together for the first time. I agree, and again, I was extremely confident that that round would be the one to get me into the nineties for the first time.

I got to the course at 8:40 a.m. on Friday and met Simon, as well as Dave Woytowich, another pro at Purcell. The two of them were to play an 18-hole match, with the winner getting to play in the Boyd Haddad Cup Championships in Cranbrook on Sept. 9.

As someone who consumes a great deal of YouTube golf content — Rick Shiels, Good Good, Bob Does Sports, etc. — it was really cool for me to get to watch two very talented golfers have a match in person.

It came down to the wire, with Simon down two on 17, knowing he had to put his ball in the hole for eagle from about 100-odd yards out. And, let me tell you, he very nearly did. We all thought it went in, but it turns out it had pitched about an inch in front of the cup and came to a stop about two inches past. A tap-in birdie, and a chance.

Dave then stepped up to his ball, just slightly further up in the fairway, and proceeded to hit almost exactly the same shot. Pitched a few inches away, finished a few inches away. Tap-in birdie, and with it, a very good win.

In addition to playing such a close match — they actually tied if it was stoke play, with 72s — both pros were extremely helpful and provided a lot of wisdom and advice about my golf game. They knew I was nervous, playing with both of them, and wanting so desperately to break 100.

After a front-nine 49, I knew I’d have to dig deep if I was to have any shot at my goal, and ultimately, I came up four shots short. The five I took on a par 3 after hitting the green with my tee shot, was one particular memory that haunted me as I looked at that 103 number on the scorecard. Not going to break 100 if I keep four putting.

One thing Simon noticed, especially on the back, was that I was very off balance for about 60 per cent of my full shots. Good practice swing, then all sense of tempo and balance would go out the door on my actual swing.

I found that to be a fitting analogy for this golf journey: it’s all about finding balance. Finding balance between trying to golf as much as possible while also being present at home, at work, and preparing for my wedding later this month. But also figuring out how to stay balanced on my downswing. And finding time to practice putting. A lot.



