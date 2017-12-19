Santa and his helpers will tour Kimberley Neighbourhoods on Christmas Eve (Submitted file).

This year marks the 11th Annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza. On Sunday, December 24, the Kimberley Fire Department will escort Santa around town to visit all of the different neighbourhoods.

Creekside Physiotheraphy will be the official elf for the evening, updating Santa’s progress around town on the Creekside Physiotheraphy Facebook Page.

The decorating of the fire engine will start at Marysville Hall at approximately 1p.m. before rolling out of Marysville at 4:30p.m. sharp.

The approximate times for the tour are as follows:

Marysville: 4:30p.m. to 5:30p.m.

Forest Crowne: 5:30p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Blarchmont: 6p.m. to 7p.m.

Chapman Camp: 7p.m. to 7:45p.m.

Downtown (including Halpin Street): 7:45p.m. to 8p.m.

Townsite: 8p.m. to 9p.m.

Ski Hill: 9p.m. to 9:45p.m.