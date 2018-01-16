11th annual Ullr Dag Festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 11th annual Ullr Dag festival took place at Kimberley Alpine Resort on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Event organizer and volunteer, James Archibald says the event pays homage to the God of Snow and the Norse God of Ski, Ullr, in hopes that praying and chanting will bring snow to the ski hill for the rest of the season.

“Every year for 11 years now we’ve brought this beautiful bon fire and this awesome celebration [to the resort], which has not proven us wrong once in the past 11 years,” said Archibald. “We’ve proven that this festival is worth this kind of heat.”

The event includes live music at the Stemwinder, a viking theme, bocce ball and parade through the parking lot to the bon fire. The parade can be heard throughout the resort, chanting such lines as, “Fall fast, fall slow, let the inches be shown. Come snow, come snow, blessed Ullr bestow…”

“Be sure to join us next year for the 2019 Ullr Dag, we’ll have a lot more going on,” said Archibald.

There’s never enough snow for those who light the Ullr Dag fires each January at KAR. James Archibald file