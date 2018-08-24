2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Game Changing community members will be honoured at Awards Gala on September 22, 2018

Kootenay Game Changer nominations have been closed and nominated individuals, groups, and organizations have been contacted. All of the nominees will each be honoured at the September 22nd Gala at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, with one nominee from each category receiving special acknowledgment.

The Kootenay Game Changer Awards are a collaboration of local media (e-KNOW.ca, Cranbrook Townsman, Kimberley Bulletin, Fernie Free Press, Total Country B104, 102.9 The Drive, GO Cranbrook, GO Kimberley, and Fernie Fix Magazine) to honour individuals around the Kootenays.

Each nominee will be treated to dinner at the St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino, thanks to a Gipman Kitchens & Cabinetry and the many local business sponsors; as well as St. Eugene graciously hosting the event. Guests will enjoy a Kootenay style dinner served by St. Eugene Executive Chef, Aaron Day; while they enjoy the musical talents of local musician Darin Welch.

The Kootenay Game Changers Gala is on September 22nd, at the St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino. Tickets are available for $50.00 at KootenayGameChangers.com and on EventBrite.ca

The list of the nominees up for an award on September 22 include:

YOUTH GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Sandor Rental Equipment Ltd.

Ben Fraser

The MBSS Warriors Leadership Group

Charlotte Butt

Taelynn Austin

FAMILY GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by New Dawn Restorations & New Dawn Developments

Jane Blackmore

The Schick Family

BPC Community First Society

Aileen Wilson

SENIORS GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by OK Tire

Vivian Moe

Melanie Kozinuk

Laurie Harris

HEALTH & WELLNESS GAME CHANGER– Sponsored by Peak Family Dental Centre

Shenoa Runge

Abi & Mike Moore

Brad Robison

Livia Lara

EDUCATION GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Leanne M Goddard Chartered Professional Accountant

Jayme Farnan

Danielle Gibson

Amore Tolfree

Frank Lento

PROTECTIVE SERVICES GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines

Tammy Pocha

Cst. Erin Stevenson

Blaze Dobson

FOOD & AGRICULTURE GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Cranbrook Flooring Ltd.

Jessy & Rhianna Embury

Fernie Fresh Food Share

Sophie Larsen

Jill Bentley Lobban

ARTS & CULTURE GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by ʔaq̓am First Nation

James Neve

Cranbrook Multicultural Society

Cranbrook Community Theatre

Natalie Skokan

FIRST NATIONS GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Teck Coal Ltd.

Deb Whitehead

Street Angels

Bonnie Harvey

Patricia Gilhuily

OUTDOORS & ENVIRONMENT GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Tipi Mountain Eco-Cultural Services Ltd.

Rocke Robertson

Outdoor Connections

Todd Hebert

Skookum Adventures

SPORTS & RECREATION GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Isaac Hockley Real Estate

Key City Gymnastics

Mike Robinson

Melanie & Rick McFarlane

Shonna Murphy

TOURISM GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant & Brewhouse

Jikke Gyorki

George Freitag

Michelle Forbes

Mike McPhee

UNSUNG HERO GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust

Dave Miller

Cindy Postnikoff

Josh Aldrich

Allan Watson

LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT GAME CHANGER – Sponsored by Rachelle Langlois – Sun Life Financial Advisor

Corette Harrington

Al Miller

Karin Penner

Kim Lutz

