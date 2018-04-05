2018 Vendor Applications now open for Kimberley Farmers’ Market

The market will run Thursday evenings from June 21 to Sept. 22.

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market will be open for the fifth year in a row this year, starting on June 21st and extending until Sept. 22, 2018.

As usual, the market will run on Thursday evenings from 5p.m. to 7:30p.m. on Howard Street.

2018 Vendor Information and Applications are now available online. Vending fees for 2018 will be $260 for a full season (14 markets), $140 for any seven markets, or $22 per market. There is also a one time registration fee of $15 per vendor.

Applicants will be advised of their status within two weeks of applying and will be advised on payment options once approved.

There are several different rules and guidelines for selection and operation which can also be found online on the Wildsight website.

If you or your company is thinking of applying, Wildsight states that products must be locally made, baked, raised, or grown and preference is given to those within 100 miles of Kimberley.

Since Wildsight’s goal is to have a food focused market with sustainability as an initiative, vendors offering produce and value added food products will be first priority, with remaining stalls being allocated to vendors of crafts, art, health, and beauty products, etc..

There are several other factors for selection including the uniqueness of the product, knowledge of staff, market participation, quality of goods, compliance with rules, history of the market, application date and other considerations from the Market Manager and Selection Committee.

To apply or find out more information, visit the Kimberley Farmers’ Market website at www.wildsight.ca, programs, Kimberley Farmers’ Market, contact kimberleyfarmersmarket@wildsight.ca or call 250.427.2535.

