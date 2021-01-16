Wolf photo by Brian Hay

Wolf photo by Brian Hay

2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part III

This is Part III of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management season

Odds and Ends

As you can see, there is much common ground shared by a variety ofindividuals and groups. What we need to have happen in the provinceconcerning wildlife is very well documented now, and makes a lot of sense. Ido think the most difficult obstacle for the “Together for Wildlife ManagementPlan” could be finding enough people in government with the foresight,dedication and courage to actually implement it. There are a lot of great peopleinvolved to take up the challenge, so here’s hoping! Finally, here are a couplemore things I’m sure you will be more than interested in.

Of note is that Columbia Valley MLA Doug Clovechok has been working on aplan with many different groups to try and mitigate mortality rates caused byvehicles on Bighorn sheep along the highway in the Radium area. Some of theoptions that are being considered are possible underpasses, overpasses,fencing, signing, and better law enforcement on speeding limits. In the past,cougar predation also has been a factor in the decline of Bighorn herds in thatregion. Bighorn sheep are an iconic species and it would be tragic to see themcompletely disappear in the Columbia Valley, or anywhere in B.C. for thatmatter.

On another front, testing continued this year for signs of Chronic WastingDisease on ungulates in the East Kootenay. Here is all the current informationI received from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operationsand Rural Development. To date, all testing so far has been negative which isgreat news. The BC Wildlife Health Program has been testing free-rangingdeer, elk, moose and caribou for CWD province wide, with a focus in thehighest-risk regions of the Kootenay and Peace Regions. So far, in 2020, 653animals from the Kootenay region and 89 animals from the Peace region haveall tested negative for CWD. Additional tests are pending.

The risk of CWD continues to increase as there have been cases diagnosedclose to our borders. CWD surveillance and testing will continue into the futureto enable detection as soon as possible. Hunters should know that everysample that they contribute adds to the Management teams knowledge, butmore samples are needed to help assess with early detection. CWD isextremely difficult to manage, or control, but the critical information derivedfrom testing, better informs the team, on CWD status and response.

The Surveillance and Response Plan for CWD in BC is available at:www.gov.bc.ca/chronicwastingdisease. Here it outlines what proposed initialresponse activities will be, should a positive diagnosis be confirmed in ananimal from B.C., but for now, prevention and knowledge are sited as the beststrategies.

The BC Wildlife Health program also told me they wish to sincerely thankhunters, businesses, and their many partners for the continued support. Theircontributions are vital to understanding and protecting wildlife health in B.C.

Well, there is a lot of information in this article to digest and ponder that is forcertain. I hope that you and yours have a great New Year and that we will allbe able to get back to some level of normalcy as early as possible in 2021.2020, due to the pandemic, has truly been a year to forget, but there is light atthe end of the tunnel and we will get through it.

Looking forward to seeing you in the field!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Voices: Touchstones museum profiles underrepresented groups

Just Posted

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part III

This is Part III of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management season

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

Kimberley Alpine Resort's main chairlift will be down for at least a few more days, as the required part missed its connecting flight.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s chairlift repair delayed

Part needed for repair missed connecting flight in Amsterdam

The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.
Provincial government issues reminder that Lussier River Hot Springs remain temporarily closed

Hot springs were closed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kimberley has only two exits in the case of an emergency evacuation. Google Earth.
Kimberley Fire Department to work on upgrading evacuation route planning

City supports RDEK in applying for regional grant

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Most Read