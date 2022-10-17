2,600 pounds of apples were picked this year at Wildsight apple capture events

Each year Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook hold many events to pick local apples. The apples are used and donated for food and juice and its also a good way to reduce wildlife attractants.

This year 2,600 pounds of apples were recovered between Kimberley and Cranbrook and 172 litres of juice has been made.

While the public events are over for the season, Wildsight does have harvest equipment you can borrow if you still have fruit to pick.

You can use Apple Capture equipment to pick, juice, sauce and dry your harvest or to prune your trees. Wildsight has juicers and grinders, dehydrators, sauce-making kits, and apple peeler / slicer / corers, plus regular ladders, tall orchard ladders, special fruit picking bags, extensions and hand pickers. They also have pruning equipment to keep your trees in good shape: pole pruners and saws, hand saws, and loppers.

Access Apple Capture Equipment Bookings here.

All you have to do is create a new account.

If you are pressing apples, the pressing leftovers can be used for animal feed. Get in touch with Wildisght to find out how. Wildsight reminds you, please don’t dump them at the community garden compost bins….the bears love them!



