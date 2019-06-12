3rd annual Art & Garden Tour in Kimberley July 7

The 3rd annual “Bloom Where You Are Planted” Art & Garden Tour will introduce five new gardens and six Kimberley area artists to visitors on Sunday, July 7. This fundraiser for the Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival has become an annual attraction in its own right. This year’s tour will take visitors out of town up to St. Mary Lake and to Forest Crowne as well as to three gardens in town before ending, as usual, in the courtyard at Centre 64 where champagne and chocolate covered strawberries and musical entertainment will greet tour patrons.

The gardens and artists involved are as follows:

Shannon Fraser’s garden at 3060 Lakeside Road, St. Mary Lake, where batik artist Shannon will be the artist on site;

Louise Gottschalk’s garden at 404 Forest Crowne Drive where multi-media artist Mariah Plant of Harmony Valley Art will be working;

Isabel Lester’s garden at 435 Wallinger Avenue where painter and arts educator Grant Smith will be producing another meticulous masterpiece;

The Kimberley Edible Gardens at Lions Manor, Church Avenue, will feature the innovative fabric artist Darcy Wanuk;

At Flo Brokop’s garden at 61 Trickle Ridge Place multi-media artist Elaine Rudser will be at her easel;

And finally, in the Centre 64 courtyard at 64 Deer Park Avenue, where Shannon Parnall will be the artist on site.

The gardens will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ticket holders to visit in whatever order they prefer, keeping Centre 64 ‘til last where they can sit down to enjoy the art, music, and refreshments. Tickets are $20 including refreshments, and can be purchased at Centre 64 in person or by phone to 250-427-4919, by email to info@kimberleyarts.com, or online at kimberleyarts.com.

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

