3rd annual Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival

Fibre artists are encouraged to bring their favorite finished fibre work to the Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival.

The 3rd annual Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival is inviting fibre artists, and enthusiasts to Wynndel, BC to showcase vendors and demonstrations in spinning, weaving, knitting, tatting, crochet, stitching, felting, & up-cycling, & mixed media.

Carmen Ditzler started the Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival to have a place in the Kootenays where people with an interest in fibre art, knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, and all other fibre related activities could meet, learn together, and purchase local fibre.

The theme for the 2018 festival is ‘Simply Blue’ and will feature a special guest presentation & demonstration by featured weaver and dyer, textile Artist Gayle Anderson-Palm. Gayle Anderson-Palm will host two workshops on Indigo dyeing throughout the festival. Pre-registration for the demonstrations is required and can be completed online, in person at the Fly in the Fibre in Creston, BC or at the festival.

This year’s festival will also feature several “Try it before you buy it stations”. For a small investment of $2 – $4 festival goers can have fun exploring unique fibre art techniques before making their purchases.

Fibre artists are encouraged to bring their favorite finished fibre work to the Kootenay Fibre Arts Festival exhibition and fill the gallery space with inspiration and creativity. All handmade fibre garments are welcome.

“This community event is family friendly and a great opportunity for everyone to check out all of the amazing things people are creating with fibre,” said Mel Joy the owner of Fly in the Fibre located in Creston.

Visit www.flyinthefibre.ca for more information or https://www.facebook.com/flyinthefibre.ca/

