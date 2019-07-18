5/10 K runs in Kimberley raise funds

On June 29th, Molly Miller organized a charity run that resulted in 55 runners and walkers gathering to take part in a 5K/10K run/walk event to raise funds for an organization called Femme International as well as to benefit women who use services at the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre. $900 was raised. $700 will be donated to Femme International. Femme International is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting women’s health through education. They are a leader in the field of menstrual health education in East Africa. Funds raised from the charity run will assist with purchasing menstrual cups for young women and educating them on women’s health. $200 will be donated to the Cranbrook’s Women’s Resource Centre. The Women’s Resource Centre provides advocacy, lay counselling, information and referrals that assist local women in need.

Molly would like to thank a host of community sponsors that supported her in making the event so successful. Cranbrook and Kimberley Top Crop, Golden Ultra, Lanctot, Kimberley Centex Market, Black Dog, Spirit Rock Climbing Centre, de lights, Fischer, Bread and Butter Kimberley, Gym 67, Crème Cheese Shop, Mark & Nikki’s Snack Hut, Meadowsweet Yoga and Wellness, moodybee, Purcell Outdoors, B1G M4G1C Design, Kimberley Aquatic Centre, Lickity Split, M&K Plumbing and Heating Inc.