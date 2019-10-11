55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and Kimberley.

On Friday, the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games announced a cash legacy of nearly $18,000 from the Games held in 2018.

Resulting from an overall surplus of just under $36,000, half of the funds are being awarded to support Community Foundations in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The balance of the funds supports future Games and programs of the BC Seniors Games Society.

The surplus was realized through the efficient management of the event budget and the generosity of the sponsors and community supporters in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Recipients of the legacy donation, the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies and Kimberley and District Community Foundation, support grants to arts, culture, sport, environment, health and education in their respective cities.

“We chose giving the monies to the Community Foundations, as it allowed each community to continue to add to the funds and to use them to suit each community”, said Sandy Zeznik, Co-President of the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games was a very successful partnership between the cities of Kimberley and Cranbrook. With over 2,200 participants and the incredible community support of over 1,100 volunteers, the Games, which were held in September of 2018 were a great success.

As a result of the Games, significant improvements were made to the track at The College of the Rockies and other improvements were made to facilities throughout the area.

“I’m thrilled that people living in Kimberley and Cranbrook will see the benefit that hosting major events brings long after the competition has ended. That is part of the legacy of the 55+ BC Games,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “The fact this is possible also really highlights the excellent work by the many valued staff and volunteers behind these Games and I commend all those who helped make them such a success.”

The 55+ BC Games is proud of the legacy that is realized by our host cities through hosting the Games. These games – which bring together British Columbians from across the province to compete in events from mountain bike racing to cribbage – are held in B.C. communities each year and leave important legacies such as trained volunteers, tourism and economic development benefits ($3.3 million for 2017 Vernon and Area Games). The B.C. Government funds the BC Seniors Games Society (which oversees the 55+BC Games) to provide grants to host communities and through BC Games Society event managers, train key volunteers and provide Games’ organization guidelines.

For more information about the 55+ BC Games or the Richmond 2020 55+ BC Games being held September 15 – 19, 2020, visit www.55plusbcgames.org.