$600 raised for Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank in Halloween pumpkin raffle

An Atlantic Giant pumpkin grown in the St. Mary’s valley was raffled off with proceeds going to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. $600 was raised and Bonnie Ratcliffe became the proud winner of the monster pumpkin.
