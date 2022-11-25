A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program

SUBMITTED

It’s been a busy fall for the Selkirk Music Program, and there’s plenty of upcoming events to keep them busy throughout the winter.

In early October the Concert Choir and Musical Theatre students did a working retreat at Fort Steele where both groups rehearsed, Choir performed, and Musical Theatre students previewed their audition monologues for this year’s musical, Be More Chill.

In late October Dr. Thomas Staples, professor emeritus and head of bands (retired) at the University of Lethbridge came out to Selkirk to work with the Junior Concert Band and Senior Concert Band for a two-day intensive workshop.

In early November the Junior Concert Band, Senior Concert Band, and Jazz Band all went to the Vic Lewis Band Festival in Canmore, Alberta for three days of performances, adjudications, and clinics.

This week auditions wrapped up for our school musical. We have a large cast of enthusiastic students this year. Be More Chill will run at McKim Theatre from May 3-6 2023.

Our annual Christmas Concert will take place at McKim Theatre on December 14th at 7 pm. Admission is by donation to the music program.

 

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

Previous story
B.C. man has successful kidney transplant surgery

Just Posted

A sentencing hearing for Sasha Prokaski was held in Castlegar on Nov. 24. File photo
Crown asks for 8 year sentence in Castlegar teen stabbing case

A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.
A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program

The winners of the inaugural Idlewild Eclipse. Photo submitted.
Idlewild Eclipse: new disc golf tournament raises money for Meant 2B, Food Bank

Kimberley event planners Chantel Delaney and Natalie Skokan launch Original Goat Production, announce return of Jingles for Jackets holiday fundraiser.
Horror Fest organizers launch new event society Original Goat Production