A busy season for the Selkirk Music Program.

SUBMITTED

It’s been a busy fall for the Selkirk Music Program, and there’s plenty of upcoming events to keep them busy throughout the winter.

In early October the Concert Choir and Musical Theatre students did a working retreat at Fort Steele where both groups rehearsed, Choir performed, and Musical Theatre students previewed their audition monologues for this year’s musical, Be More Chill.

In late October Dr. Thomas Staples, professor emeritus and head of bands (retired) at the University of Lethbridge came out to Selkirk to work with the Junior Concert Band and Senior Concert Band for a two-day intensive workshop.

In early November the Junior Concert Band, Senior Concert Band, and Jazz Band all went to the Vic Lewis Band Festival in Canmore, Alberta for three days of performances, adjudications, and clinics.

This week auditions wrapped up for our school musical. We have a large cast of enthusiastic students this year. Be More Chill will run at McKim Theatre from May 3-6 2023.

Our annual Christmas Concert will take place at McKim Theatre on December 14th at 7 pm. Admission is by donation to the music program.