Julie Gamache, owner of Ciao Bella Pet Parlour in Kimberley, has recently placed second in a prestigious dog grooming contest.

Dog groomers from all over the world enter the Mastergroom Canada contest, Gamache says.

The annual contest is usually held in Calgary, but this year, it was virtual. Groomers filmed themselves grooming a dog and then sent the video in to Mastergroom.

Gamache was second to a contestant from the UK in the Novice Salon Commercial category, which had over 30 entries. She has previously entered the contest and come third in the Open category.

For the contest, Gamache styled a dog named Risa, whom she has been grooming since she was a pup.

Lisa is a Havanese, a small breed from Cuba.

“I chose Risa because she is super cute and very good on the table. She’s very calm and not moving all the time, which makes it easier.”

Contest judges are looking for a lot, Gamache says. They want a cut that showcases the dog’s conformation, that makes him look alive and in action. They want symmetry; even, straight lines and of course, no clipper lines.

And they want to see a great change in the before and after pictures.

Gamache says she has been practicing every day since December for the contest, and for her efforts, she received a ribbon that she has hung in her business.

Congratulations to Julie Gamache for a dog well done.