A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the Kimberley North Star Quilters are shown presenting a dozen quilts to 99 year-old Alice Geisser for residents of The Pines retirement home. From left to right, Mary Frick, Tanis Rye, Jan Simmonds, Sandi Westgate, Eileen Gross and Alice Geisser (Submitted file).

A dozen quilts for The Pines

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the… Continue reading

Highway 95 closed in both directions

3.6 Kilometres south of Radium 4 Corners

Snow plow safety

What to do and what not to do near snow plows: Mainroad Communications

Medical Services Plan premium cuts start Jan. 1, 2018

VICTORIA - Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums will be cut by 50%… Continue reading

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

World O’ Words: A long life on the Goon Spoon

I have come to realize I shall never be free — it is my doom

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

