A dozen quilts for The Pines

A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the Kimberley North Star Quilters are shown presenting a dozen quilts to 99 year-old Alice Geisser for residents of The Pines retirement home. From left to right, Mary Frick, Tanis Rye, Jan Simmonds, Sandi Westgate, Eileen Gross and Alice Geisser (Submitted file).
