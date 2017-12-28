A dozen quilts for The Pines

A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the Kimberley North Star Quilters are shown presenting a dozen quilts to 99 year-old Alice Geisser for residents of The Pines retirement home. From left to right, Mary Frick, Tanis Rye, Jan Simmonds, Sandi Westgate, Eileen Gross and Alice Geisser (Submitted file).