Pat and July from the Friends of the Brook Pub present the cheque to Heather Smith from the Kimberley Food Bank. Photo submitted.

A generous donation to the Kimberley Food Bank

Once again the Friends of the Brook Pub have come forward with a generous Christmas donation to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

This year, the Friends have donated $8,601.60.

Mark Creek Market donates $2250 to Kimberley Minor Hockey

