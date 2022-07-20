A great fest, see you next year: Kimberley JulyFest coordinator

It’s a wrap. The 49th annual JulyFest has come and gone and a fabulous weekend it was.

Karen Cetinski from Rocky Mountain Event Planners says it went really well.

“Everyone enjoyed 11 hours of live music, all the bands were our local favourites and it showed,” Cetinski said. “Lots of dancing all weekend long. International Bocce Championship, Hot Dog Eating Contest and much more. The hotdog eating contest will be something we do every year, it was a hit! It was a hot weekend and attendees enjoyed extra tents and water cooling station to keep everyone cool. There was a craft market in the small ball diamond as well.”

Cetinski received the traditional dousing with a bucket of cold water.

“it was a shock, one minute I’m possing for a picture, next minute I was swimming in cold water. They got me!”

Cetinski has a shout out to all who helped.

“Special thanks to: The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event, and working very hard behind the scenes, Cranbrook Kia as our title sponsor. Purcell Golf, Bad Ventures, Sprout Health Market, Creekside Physiotherapy. Big shout out to our volunteers, JulyFest would be very difficult or non-existent without you. Our volunteers worked hard and it showed! Rocky Mountain Event Planners for Coordinating this year’s event. City of Kimberley for all the in-kind support, Kootenay Shade Works for managing all of the tents! Chris and Jim for feeding our volunteers all weekend long. Jackie Stenhouse for her ongoing role as the “Pit 3 Princess” Bev Middlebrook for being the Parade Coordinator, great job keeping it all going. Jim Webster for being our Parade Marshall. Don McCormick for being present all weekend and volunteering as a Bocce Ref! We have to recognize those individuals who worked behind the scenes so very hard, Andy Cetinski of Motor Mountain Rod Shop, Jeremy Parker of Kootenay Mudders, Michelle Nex, Rays Music, Joyce Anne Lepard, Robyn Skare, Darren Shaben, The Sullivan Pub and Kimberley RCMP.

“Thank you to all the attendees who came out to support our beloved Kimberley JulyFest, the “Best of the Fests”, see you next year!”

READ: Hype building as preparation for JulyFest goes into high gear

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter