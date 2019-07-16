A great live music lineup at JulyFest

One of the best things about JulyFest is the live music at the bocce pits at Centennial Park. It igves the whole atmosphere at the bocce championships a little extra zip, and gives Fest goers the opportunity to discover some great local bands. The JulyFest committee has now announced the bands that will entertain all weekend.

The lineup is as follows:

FRIDAY, JULY 19:

5:30-6:30pm Lost Gypsies

6:30-8:00pm Meditations

8:00-9:30pm Hollars

9:30-11:00pm Crooked Line

11:00-12:30am Alderbash

SATURDAY, JULY 20:

11:00-12:30pm VooDoo Rhythm Kings

12:30-2:00pm Tumbleweeds

2:00-3:30pm Kootenay Lately

3:30-5:00pm Split Shift

5:00-6:30pm Camero

6:30-8:00pm 2 Shots of Whiskey

8:00-9:30pm Now

9:30-11:00pm The Oak Republic

11:00-12:30am 4 Deer Run