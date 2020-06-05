A new Lois Creek Trails website has information about the trails and history of the area.

The website loiscreek.ca includes trail maps.

Friends of Lois Creek, a volunteer organization in Kimberley, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for Lois Creek Trails containing news, maps, information about the trail system, a blog, photo galleries and a historical account. The website will be useful for route planning, and organizers hope it will also spark local interest in the history of the area.

Logs hauled by horses out of the Lois Creek watershed more than 100 years ago were used to build homes in Kimberley; they provided wood for local sawmills and employment for building contractors and tradespeople. In the early 1900s the area was named after the daughter of Harry Gamble, general foreman of Cominco. Lois Gamble unfortunately died during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, but in subsequent years her namesake trail system flourished and the network of logging roads has evolved into a popular recreational asset. View the new website at lctrails.ca – and if you grew up in Kimberley, please consider sharing your memories on the History page about playing down in the Gully or racing up on the Legion Track.

