A number of trails within Kimberley closed for upgrades

The City of Kimberley will be performing couple of major upgrades and maintenance on two popular trails next week and as such, both will be closed beginning Monday, August 15, 2022

The Lion’s Trail, between Marysville and Kimberley, and the Marysville Falls walkway will both be temporarily closed.

The Marysville Falls walkway upgrade is a Kimberley Rotary Club initiative. it will include a new boardwalk and trail that will be wheelchair accessibly and updated safety features.

The Lions Trail is expected to only be closed for the week. It will be closed between the bridge at the Black Bear intersection and the south bridge located across the highway from the Forest Crowne entrance.

The city asks that you avoid both locations for the duration of the closures.

In other trail closures within the city, the Kimberley Trails Society is advising that the Higgins Hill trail is currently closed as it is being replaced with a new one. You can still connect the Kimberley Nordic Centre and the Nature Park using Sidecut, Richardson’s and Creek/Flume.

New trails are dry and soft, the Society said in a social media post, and even foot traffic can cause damage, so please stay off the trails until the Society notifies that they are open again.

