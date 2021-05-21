A park for the bees in Marysville

Wildsight will be putting in plants and bee boxes to attract pollinators at the Eco Park

Wildsight will be putting in plants and bee boxes to attract pollinators at the Eco Park in Marysville. Wildsight file

With a grant from the Kimberley and District Community Foundation, Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook will be sprucing up the Marysville Eco Park and introducing a Pollinator Project.

The city of Kimberley will be doing a few upgrades to the main street in Marysville, and the Rotary Club is beginning work on the boardwalk to Marysville Falls this summer. The Eco Park is located right across the street from the entry to the falls so the timing for a clean up there as well couldn’t be better.

The plan is to provide new picnic benches, plant a range of native plant and flower species to attract pollinators, add some new signage to education about pollinators, clean up and prune back existing vegetation to open up walkways and install bat and bee boxes.

