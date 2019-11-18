JJ Johanson presenting Cindy Postnikoff with a cheque for $343.00. Photo submitted.

A special veterans week fundraiser

JJ Johanson from Bears Eatery got very creative and came up with her own fundraiser over Veterans week. JJ painted some ‘Gratitude’ rocks, handed them out by donation with all proceeds going to Military Ames. Thank you so much JJ and Bears Eatery for your continued support of Military Ames.

Sacred Heart Church-sponsored winter clothes drive a great success

