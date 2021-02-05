Adult digital tech support available in Kimberley

You can get help with navigating the world online at Kimberley’s CBAL office. Photo submitted

Now more than ever, we are expected to do a lot online. Banking, job applications, shopping, even sharing photos and news with family. For many of us, it’s convenient. But for others, it’s new and intimidating, or just down right confusing. And online safety concerns go hand in hand with some of these tasks as well, says CBAL Community Literacy Coordinator Carol Fairhurst.

But there is help available for those who’d like to pick up some tips on navigating online.

Gina Orr is working with CBAL’s Adult Literacy program, and she provides free 1-1 Tech Support to anyone who wants to learn how to use their device – computer, phone or tablet. CBAL is also offering sessions on Online Safety, to help people understand the risks and how to protect yourself. This can include using passwords, sharing emails safely, identifying scams and banking online.

“Susan is a CBAL student who signed up for some help,” Fairhurst said. “When she heard her monthly strata meetings would be held over Zoom, she wasn’t sure she would be able to figure out how to attend. She was already struggling with learning how to use her new laptop, and now Zoom was looming over her like some unknown language.

“CBAL understands that learning new digital skills can be challenging, but they are here to help. The online world of computers, tablets and phones seems to always be changing and getting more complex. We are often being redirected to websites to fill out forms, download information, submit questions, make payments and apply for jobs online.”

“Some people, who have little experience, need to start at the beginning. Other people want to learn something very specific to get a task done or get them over a hurdle. I’m happy to help them all,” said Orr.

In 2 sessions, Gina and Susan have covered how to: create documents in Word, make her email more user friendly and use Zoom. The next task is to connect her laptop to her home printer.

Sessions are available in-person at the CBAL office, which is set up with plexi-glass dividers and follows current Covid safety protocols. If you aren’t able to come into the office, Gina can support you to learn Zoom, and then using Zoom you can learn from your home.

If you know of anyone who could use some 1-1 Digital Tech Support, or would like to take an Online Safety workshop, call or text Carol at 250 – 687- 4681 or email cfairhurst@cbal.org

ALSO READ: CBAL hosts online Internet Safety Series for parents

Kimberley Community Foundation supports CBAL Kimberley Alphabet Soup program



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter