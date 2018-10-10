Alice Geisser becomes Kimberley’s latest cenetarian

On September 20, 2018, Alice Geisser became Kimberley’s latest centenarian. She celebrated her 100th birthday by sharing tuxedo cake and champagne with family, friends, staff, volunteers and residents at The Pines. “Tucker’s Troubadors” were on hand to entertain and sing a hearty rendition of “Happy birthday to you”.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Municipal Election
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us