Left to right: niece Carmen Geisser-Smith from Northern Alberta, daughter Gerda and son-in-law Graham Mann of Kimberley, grandnieces Robyn Schur and Megan Schur also from Northern Alberta. (Submitted file).

Alice Geisser becomes Kimberley’s latest cenetarian

Alice turned 100 years old on Sept. 20, 2018.

On September 20, 2018, Alice Geisser became Kimberley’s latest centenarian. She celebrated her 100th birthday by sharing tuxedo cake and champagne with family, friends, staff, volunteers and residents at The Pines. “Tucker’s Troubadors” were on hand to entertain and sing a hearty rendition of “Happy birthday to you”.

Previous story
Wild Voices deepens students’ understanding of the natural world

Just Posted

Ice celebrate Dynamiters

The Kootenay ICE celebrated the KIJHL champion Dynamiters at their Thanksgiving Day… Continue reading

City of Kimberley gives go ahead to two cannabis dispensaries

Applications are moving through Liquor Control Board process

Nitros trade for D-man Noah Danforth

By Josh Lockhart The Kimberley Dynamiters participated in a three way deal… Continue reading

Wild Voices deepens students’ understanding of the natural world

Wild Voices Deepens Students Understanding of the Natural World (Columbia Basin) –… Continue reading

Laid back blues at Studio 64

By Mike Redfern The second concert in the 2018 Live at Studio… Continue reading

Oktoberfest in Kimberley

The last First Saturdays event of the season.

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Ernie Whitehead, 78, and Len Dykhuizen, 55, pictured in 1987. Image: RCMP

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

LGBTQ+ exhibition strengthens ties between East and West Kootenay

“Bent On Art” features a broad selection of work by LGBTQ+ artists in the Kootenay region

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C.’s veteran licence plates to remain military only

RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program

Most Read