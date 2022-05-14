An update on all Healthy Kimberley programs

A community engagement event held in 2019 for residents to get the chance to review the proposed Swan Ave Park’s features and designs. Healthy Kimberley photo.

Most Kimberley residents know the name Healthy Kimberley, and most also associate it with the Food Recovery Depot, its flagship program. But Healthy Kimberley is more than just one program, much more. In advance of their annual general meeting coming up in June, Healthy Kimberley has provided an update on all their programs.

Food Recovery Depot

Opened in 2018, the Food Recovery Depot, located on the lower floor of the Kimberley Health Centre, recovers excess food from local grocery stores, restaurants, farms, gardens, and shares it with local residents rather than having it be thrown out. The program is coordinated by Shannan Grey Duncan, and she, along with staff and volunteers, have recovered over 250,000 pounds of food since it opened. The first year about 30,000 pounds was recovered, but that has grown to over 100,000 pounds annually. The majority of this food is distributed to local agencies addressing food insecurity and a once weekly Open to the Public. In addition, there is also a frozen meal program, where local chefs and volunteers produce an average of 900 servings of meals and 250 servings of snacks per month from recovered ingredients. And through a partnership with Bohemian Spirits and Cranbrook Food Recovery, excess bread and baked goods are turned into hand sanitizer.

Swan Avenue Playground

Healthy Kimberley has been assisting Jeff Rees and Todd Larsen in the planning of the Swan Avenue playground. The design and fundraising is now complete and management and long term maintenance of the new playground will be turned over the the city of Kimberley.

Selkirk Secondary School Multi-Sport Court

The new court at Selkirk high school is now fully complete and is being well-used by students and community residents for basketball and pickleball.

Go By Bike Week

Physical activity coordinator, Shenoa Runge, has been organizing local activities for the provincial Go By Bike Week events, including one this past February to promote winter biking. The main event is coming up soon this spring, May 30 to June 5th. Visit https://gobybikebc.ca/kimberley/ to register for this Spring’s event and watch Healthy Kimberley’s social media channels for local activities and opportunities to win prizes.

Seniors Activity Grant

Healthy Kimberley has secured funding from the Columbia Basin Trust to increase opportunities for seniors to participate in low-barrier physical activities. A free weekly seniors activity/exercise program will start next fall. There are also three movement workshops this spring:

Ready to Ride – moves for better biking: May 30

Walking Well: June 6

Get Down to Garden: Date TBD

For more information please contact Shenoa via email: activeliving@healthykimberley.com

New Townsite Community Garden

In partnership with Kimberley Edible Greenhouse and Gardens, Healthy Kimberley is supporting the development of a new community garden in McDougal Park. Construction began last fall and is well underway. The keen gardeners are already getting set for a season of producing more local food, some of which will be shared with the Food Recovery Depot for agency distribution and use in the frozen meal program.

All of these programs depend on strong partnerships, community support, generous donors and committed volunteers. Thank you to everyone who supports Healthy Kimberley to make the healthy choice the easy choice. To make a donation to support these programs go to: Canada Helps https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/kimberley-wellness-foundation/

Healthy Kimberley is also seeking board members. If you are interested contact them at healthykimberley5210@gmail.com

