Left to right: Peter Munro, Doug Cunnington, Marilyn Jolie, Tara Sykes, Lori, Ava,with Darren Close behind, then Amanda Sunstrom and Trevor Fedyk. Missing: Audrey Welk, Shane Murray, Wayne Sills, Mark Davies

Annual Coats for Kids drive

Coats for Kids is an annual initiative of Royal LePage Canada, and East Kootenay Realty happily collects coats to give to those in need. Togs is a wonderful supporter of this program every year and we cannot thank them enough for their participation. Anyone with with a spare coat, boots, scarf or mittens that would like to donate to this cause is asked to leave them at the Royal LePage, East Kootenay Realty office.

We then work with Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church to help families choose winter coats. So far we have a good selection, but are always looking for more. So if you have some coats or boots that the kids have grown out of please bring them by. They will be appreciated.

Annual Coats for Kids drive

