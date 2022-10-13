Annual Kimberley community garden harvest party

Wildsight recently hosted the annual harvest party at the community garden. Dean Chatterson photo

Each September, Wildsight hosts a harvest party at the Community Garden on Rotary Drive. This year was the ninth annual and 38 people gathered on a beautiful, fall day.

They enjoyed apple juice pressing, kids crafts, the Spud Bucket Showdown weigh in for the Food Bank, zucchini races, potato sack races, garden tours and a community potluck.

57 litres of juice was pressed from 543 pounds of apples, 12 litres of which were donated to the Kimberley Food Recovery program.

Wildsight staff and volunteers look forward to seeing everyone again next growing season.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

