Annual tour of Mark Creek Dam

As part of National Public Works Week the City of Kimberley will be offering free public tours of the Mark Creek Dam as they do once a year, every year, alongside Public Works Day.

The informative day is a great opportunity for residents to not only see what City professionals do, but also get the opportunity to view and learn about where our drinking water goes before it hits the taps.

The only time that residents are able to see the dam is when the City hosts a tour, as the dam is located on Cominco Mine property. The tour is approximately two hours long, starting at the City Works Yard, taking a bus up to the watershed and a short hike down to the dam. The tour also takes you to the Mark Creek Chlorination Station where residents can view and learn about the chlorination process of our water.

Along with the tour of the dam, the City hosts Public Works Day, which is an open house and kid-friendly event. The City offers residents a free barbecue lunch, and the opportunity to learn ore about what the City crews do and how they do it. From heavy equipment and loaders, to boom trucks, excavators, graders and animal control, to water supply, zamboni operation and more, there are all kinds of demonstrations and displays to learn from.

This year the tour will take place on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The morning tour departs at 8:30a.m. and returns at 11:30a.m., while the afternoon tour departs at 12 noon and returns at 3p.m..

There is a limited number of participants, so call now to reserve your seat: 250.427.9660. Participants must be physically able to walk for the duration of the tour (one hour). It is important to wear suitable clothing and footwear.