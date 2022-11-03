Another big Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo

As reported in the Bulletin last week, licensing for the Rotary Community Online Bingo is coming to an end.

But it does run until the end of the year and Kimberley residents continue to win big.

On October 21, 2022, the Progressive Second Chance was won by Holly Crowe, her brother Brian Crowe and Judy Nesbit. Lynn Hauptman from Kimberley Rotary says that the three winners play every Friday night and this particular Friday, they won $9,021. Judy was a double winner as she also won a gift certificate from Soul to Sole for playing in the customer appreciate week give-away.

While there may be hope that the decision to end the online bingo could be overturned by the Gaming Commission, right now it ends on December 30, 2022.

You still have a chance to win. A big Progressive Bingo of $30 000 in addition to the regular games starts on Friday, November 4th and will continue to be played each Friday until there is a winner.

“Buy your cards and get in on the action and be sure to pick Kimberley Rotary from the drop-down menu,” Hauptman said. “These funds that come to our club go back into the community.”

Here are just some of the recipients that have benefited from these Bingo Funds: Summit Services for The Pines, SPARKS Youth Club, Kimberley Gymnastics Club, Nordic Club (Biathlon), Healthy Kimberley for Swan Park, Special Olympics, Gift of Christmas, Selkirk School Scholarships and Junior Curling at Kimberley Curling Club. In addition, Kimberley Rotary Club has contributed to: Ronald MacDonald House, Angel Flight, BCSPCA in Betty White Challenge and Joanna’s House in Kelowna.

Buy your tickets at: www.golden-rotary-myshopify.com and help support the community and have fun playing bingo.

