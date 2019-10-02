Another great Kimberley Community Fall Fair

It’s almost always a beautiful, fall weekend for the annual Kimberley Community Fall Fair, but this year, Mother Nature had other plans. It was cold and spitting a little snow.

But that didn’t keep people away. In fact, says Karen Cetinksi of Rocky Mountain Events, it didn’t hurt at all.

“Wow, what an event,” she said. “The arena was packed with people enjoying all the fall fair had to offer, lots of smiles! I thought the weather would put a damper on the fair, but it did the exact opposite. Cold outside but warm inside and a great place for the kids to burn off some energy. On Saturday, we were literally the best fair/market in the Kootenays — everywhere else was snowed in.”

The fair included a great number of favourite returning vendors, as well as some new ones.

“ Oh the food, we had bakeries, pies and hot food vendors,” Cetinski said. “It was the perfect weekend to grab a cuppa java from our vendors with nice hot food and sit in the cafeteria area to enjoy and mellow out! Military Ames did a fantastic job in the kids area with lots and lots of games for the kids to play. Kiddies area was revamped with new games and the kids proved it to be a winner. It was a record number of kids playing and loving the games and balloons. Then, once all the games were played, everyone rushed out to pet the adorable goats. They were little escape artists and managed to get out a few times, but we all had fun retrieving them.

“The Elks Beverage garden was inside as well, great place to unwind after a days worth of shopping. Big thank you to Jimmy & Chris for taking care of our vendors for Friday night chili and Saturday/Sunday morning breakfast! Vendors really enjoyed being able to grab a bite to eat during setup and early morning arrivals. Sparks Youth Center for the amazing face painting! George Radelja had great fun doing trivia with kids to win prizes, it was a kind of hide and seek trivia, we all learned a lot! We had a surprise busker, J.P. Mortier Nation of Iron Canadian Tour making an appearance at the fair and he was fantastic, great music. Also, big thank you to the Rocky Mountain International School Program, Randy McCleod and all the kids working extremely hard all weekend doing the muscle work, what a great bunch of students.”

Winners include:

Apple Pie Contest Winner: Patricia Ahearn-Faulds

Veggie Basket Winner: Matt Krimmer

Fruit Basket Winner: Dave Halliday

Kimberley Golf Course Passes: Scott Owen & Penny Haines-Flegel

1st Place Best Booth: Chaos Coffee

2nd Place Best Booth: We Be Jammin

3rd Place Best Booth: Olives Unstuffed

The Fall Fair also wishes to thank all their valuable contributors; CBT, City of Kimberley, Kimberley Golf Club, PRAXAIR, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Eric Bodin, Dairy Queen Brazier Store, Harry’s Septic Tank Cleaning, Impala Security, Kimberley Centex, Ray’s Music, Save on Foods. We appreciate your help in making this a successful community fall fair.

**All proceeds of the Kimberley Community Fall Fair are given to the hardworking charity organizations that remain dedicated to the success of this event.