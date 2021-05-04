Another Kimberley couple celebrates a milestone anniversary

On May 5, 2021 Simone and Eric Erickson will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Married at the ages of 19 and 23, they are celebrating together at the ages of 89 and 93. Eric, a miner during his time in Kimberley, retired in 1986 at the age of 58 and Simone finished her working career at the Kimberley Hospital.

They were able to enjoy their early retirement days south in California as Canadian Snowbirds. They were lucky to be able to raise four children in the house that Eric built in 1954, where they have remained all these years. As they are coming to the end of an era, they will be moving to Victoria to be with their family. We would like thank everyone at this time for all of the friendships and support throughout the years. They will miss the connections with the Catholic Church as they move on.