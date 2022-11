Submitted

The Rotary Club of Kimberley recently donated a cheque of $4500 to the Kimberley Curling Club to support the purchase of a new set of junior rocks and sponsor the Kimberley Junior Curling Program. Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Doug Vanhooren and Lynn Hauptman is Club Manager Blair Jarvis. Look for future Rotary Junior events happening at the Kimberley Curling Club later this year.

