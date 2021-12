Another lucky Kimberley Bingo Winner in the Rotary On-line Bingo.

Leanna Winter won the second chance bingo of $934 on December 3rd. A very nice gift just before Christmas.

No one won the Progressive Bingo on December 10, so on December 17th, the prize pot will likely be over $60,000! Perhaps you will be the next winner. Cards can be purchased at https://.golden-rotary.my shopify.com

Be sure to choose Kimberley Rotary Club in the drop-down menu. Good Luck!