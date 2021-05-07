Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo

With not a lot to do as we all shelter at home as much as possible, the uptake on the Friday night bingo games offered by the Golden Rotary Club has been tremendous. And proceeds go to Rotary Clubs all across the East Kootenay, including Kimberley.

Congratulations to Craig Jansen, Kimberley’s newest Rotary Online Bingo winner. Craig received the cheque of $1644 from Rotarian Hans von Bloedau. Play bingo every Friday night. Purchase you tickets and see all the information on how to play at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/

Don’t forget to choose Kimberley RotaryClub from the drop-down menu when purchasing your cards. Money earned from the bingos will benefit community projects and groups including a scholarship for a Selkirk student this year.