Applications being taken for 2023/2024 Columbia Basin Trust Resident Directed Grants funding

The Columbia Basin Trust is now accepting applications for Resident Directed Grants (ReDi grants). ReDi grants were formerly known as the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas program.

The grants support projects throughout the Columbia Basin that benefit the broad community and public good through community-based decision-making and ensuring an opportunity for resident input on projects. In general, ReDi grants are for meeting community/public needs rather than private needs.

The Redi Grants are funded by the Trust and administered by the RDEK.

The application deadlines 4 p.m.on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Applications must be submitted online at https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/redi

Grants in 2023 included support for Angel Flight East Kootenay, AIDS Network Outreach and Support Society in Cranbrook, The Blue Lake Forest Education Society, BCSPCA East Kootenay, Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook and Elk Valley branch, Wasa and District Lions Club and many more.

“Now that the application window is open, we want to ensure eligible applicants are aware of the program guidelines and the application deadline, as late applications will not be accepted,” says Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Deputy Corporate Officer Nikki Bradshaw.

“In addition to the application portal, the webpage includes the timelines for this year’s program, a list of previously approved projects and other key information,” she said.

For more information, contact the RDEK or visit https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/redi.