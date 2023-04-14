Appreciating volunteers: Kimberley’s Seniors Helping Seniors

In Kimberley, there are many volunteers. Some are very visible as they help out with local festivals and events.

There are also other volunteers, quietly working behind the scenes to make lives better for others.

Such is the case of those who volunteer for Seniors Helping Seniors. Working under the auspices of Summit Community Services, Senior Helping Seniors is just that — people who help our older residents get to appointments, go shopping, or just provide company to someone who may be housebound and lonely.

For instance, says coordinator Cathy Korven, a call might come from a senior who has been discharged from East Kootenay Regional Hospital at 10 in the evening. They need a ride home.

She says it never ceases to amaze her that someone always steps up and says they will do it. No matter what the weather conditions or what time it is.

“These volunteers still get up and go. It just blows me away. Any kind of medical appointment, they will take them there. They barely ever say no. I don’t know if they make volunteers like that anymore.”

Two long-time volunteers for the program are Gail McColl and Margaret Barclay.

“I just wanted to give something back to the community that had been so kind to me,” McColl said.

Barclay said that she was simply following in her volunteer mother’s footsteps. She was interested in a dementia workshop to help a couple of friends and it just fell into place, she says.

“When I first started (1995), we’d go to senior’s homes to play cards, take them shopping and to medical appointments,” McColl said. That continues today, although a great deal of the work is driving to medical appointments.

“Medical specialists would often fly into Cranbrook on weekends,” Barclay said. “We’d take them down.”

Seniors Helping Seniors also assists with the very popular seniors swimming program, which is credited with keeping many local seniors mobile, as well as providing an opportunity to socialize.

The program also helps deliver food for Healthy Kimberley.

The last few COVID years have been trying, Korven says, in terms of not being able to socialize with seniors as much, or even with the other volunteers.

“We used to have picnics in the spring and fall,” McColl said. “We’d have a potluck, play bocce.”

There used to be a Christmas dinner as well. This past year in lieu of the dinner, 80 bags of food were delivered to local seniors.

Get-togethers are going to start up again this year, Korven says. The group has booked the Nordic Centre building for a picnic in June.

Currently, Seniors Helping Seniors has about a dozen volunteers and more are needed.

“It would be nice to get a few more men,” Barclay said.

Korven agreed, adding that some people would prefer male company. “We just lost Bill Bale. Everyone loved him,” she said.

There is no set amount of time you have to give, just help when you can.

“It’s a lot of driving. Going shopping, go for a walk, go to lunch.”

In addition to being so kind to seniors, the volunteers usually buy their own gas. Korven says occasionally they are gifted with gas cards, but not enough to provide all the volunteers with gas for their work.

“I just want these guys to get some recognition,” Korven said. “They are amazing people, the heart and soul of Kimberley. Such kindness and patience. You never meet people like that any more. The town should know about it.”

If you would like to volunteer with Seniors Helping Seniors, please call 250-427-8737.