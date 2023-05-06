The finished pieces will be exhibited in the Gallery at Centre 64 from May 18 to 31, 2023. Bulletin file

Art Around Town; a fundraiser for Kimberley Arts Council

The Kimberley Arts Council has a fundraiser underway that will result in some very interesting art pieces and an exhibit in the Gallery at Center 64 later this month.

30 artists have been invited to participate in this event, which will showcase the arts in Kimberley.

Each artist is supplied with a piece of plywood, a container of red paint (the same shade as the colour Kimberley uses in its promotional advertising); and a container of finishing Varathane.

These products have been provided with the generous support of local businesses, Bavarian Home Hardware and Home Hardware, Kimberley Building Centre.

Each completed piece will be on display in the Gallery from May 18 to May 31, and each is offered for sale.

The Arts Council is asking each purchaser of a piece to attach it to their home or business exterior in a somewhat protected, but visible, space, to create a cohesive showcase of talent in Kimberley.

The artists will receive 50 per cent of the sale, with the other half going to support creative programming through the Arts Council. There will be minimum bids set on each piece.



