Mountain landscape, by Austrian artist Johann Arnberger. Submitted file.

Art from the attic is back

Art From the Attic sale, to be held in Invermere on Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations are pouring in for the huge Art From the Attic sale, to be held in Invermere on Thanksgiving Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hours have been extended to allow everyone a chance to find their treasure — whether abstract art, signed wildlife prints, vintage mountain oil paintings, portraits florals, photographs, metal art, and ceramics. Prices range from $1 to $1,000. For the last two hours of the sale, everything will be lowered to half-price. This is a great opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping because there will be something for everyone’s taste!

The sale takes place at the Columbia Valley Arts Centre across from Sobeys at 646-4th Street, Invermere. You must present your proof of first vaccination at the door. All funds raised will go to the outdoor play area at Windermere Elementary School.

For more information, email tara.whittick@gmail.com or call 250-688-0541.

