Artist Carol Gordon shares gallery a lifetime in the making at Centre 64

A new gallery has opened at Centre 64 entitled “Celebrating the 75-year Creative Journey of Carol Gordon.” The Kimberley Bulletin met Gordon at her gallery to hear a little bit about her journey leading up until now.

Gordon said she got serious about photography at age 15 but started taking photos while living in Los Angeles at the age of 10 and her first photo, entitled “Secrets” is actually on display as part of her gallery at Centre 64.

In her late twenties she began painting water colours.

“The photography was capturing the inner world and I really wanted to capture the inner world,” Gordon explained. “And I didn’t want to replicate it, the outer world, in painting like lots of people do — I wanted to see what my inner world would produce, create through using colour as I was motivated, as I was drawn.”

She graduated university in 1969 in California and following graduation, she and a friend took a road trip across western Canada, and she said she “totally fell in love.”

“It was so peaceful compared to what was going on in the U.S., on campuses, and I’m a quiet soul … I want nature and peace.”

She went back to California for a year and worked as a freelance photographer and a variety of other part-time jobs, before deciding to go to the Banff School of Fine Arts where she went and took photography and met her husband.

She next began working as a journalist.

“I went into journalism because my advisor, the head of the department at the Banff School of Fine Arts in photography said because of my love for taking pictures of people, I should go into journalism, so I did.”

After freelancing as a journalist in Vancouver for a while, she then started taking painting at art school there. Her and her husband then moved back to Banff, where she started taking art courses again at the Banff School of Fine Arts, or the Banff Centre as it is known today. They also managed a motel in Harvey Heights near Canmore.

“My art, I’m a writer too, my painting, my photography, my writing, it’s kind of my companions as I go through my life doing marketing wellness products or running a motel in the past,” She explained. “In other words it became a means of expression. I’ve exhibited in small group shows throughout my adult life.

“It’s my way of finding expression for these experiences I’m having in life. So I’m not trying to create something, I’m expressing feelings and using colour to do that and water, however how much, and that’s to match that inner world and if it looks like something, it wasn’t intentional.”

The gallery opened on Tuesday, July 6 and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of the month. Gordon will be there in person each week from Thursday to Saturday. She will also be giving a talk and will be interviewed about her life’s work by the CBC as well.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter