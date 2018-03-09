Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Michelle Forbes from Kimberley City Bakery accepts Business Award from Christine Besold and Mike Redfern.

Kimberley Arts Council’s annual Arts & Culture Awards, presented to individuals and businesses that making outstanding contributions to the arts in the community, this year were presented to Selkirk Secondary School music teacher, Sven Heyde, and to Michelle and Alex Forbes of Kimberley City Bakery.

In presenting the individual award to Sven Heyde on Tuesday evening in the Gallery at Centre 64, arts council president Mike Redfern referred to Heyde’s great success with the school’s jazz choir which recently won 1st place in its category at a music festival in Moscow, Idaho. Heyde will be taking the jazz choir to perform in New York during the spring break.

Heyde also conducts the school concert band and has directed several ambitious musicals performed by Selkirk students in recent years.

“He is reported to often be at school by 6 a.m. and the last to leave at 9 p.m.” cited Redfern as an example of Heyde’s dedication to the various facets of the school’s music program.

Kimberley City Bakery received the business award for its organization of the very popular Medieval Festival for the past two years and its plans to continue it in 2018. In receiving the award Michelle Forbes thanked all those who had been involved in supporting the festival, noting that it took a lot of hard work to pull it off.

Redfern noted that this is the 16th year that the individual Arts & Culture Award has been presented by Kimberley Arts Council to outstanding artists and arts organizers in Kimberley and the 10th year that the business award has been made. Past recipients are named on plaques hanging in the Centre 64 lobby.

Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

