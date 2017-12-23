Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC
Volunteers are needed for the 2018 ski racing season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.
The campaign will officially launch on January 8, 2018.
Robin Dixon from the Grater Good presents a cheque for $1000 to… Continue reading
Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships
During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.
Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region
Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday
During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa