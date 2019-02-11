At the Cranbrook Public Library

Irish trouble continues to haunt the Library with two brand new works by Brenda Gillen. Both ‘Zen and the art of Stealing Dynamite’ and ‘Hooligan Horses of the Cassiars’ feature the longsuffering Martin Maguire—the hilarious subject of Gillen’s previous novels.

Patricia Newman explains to younger readers how research into communication between elephants is being used to help protect them in her new book ‘Eavesdropping on Elephants.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Valentines and Love! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is a collection all about the Titanic, courtesy of Skip Fennessy.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Zen and the Art of Stealing Dynamite – Brendan Gillen (fic)

Hooligan Horses of the Cassiars – Brendan Gillen (fic)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Ultimate Predator-Pedia – Christina Wilson (j 591.53)

Eavesdropping on Elephants – Patricia Newman (j 599.674)

Everyday Magic for Kids – Justin Flom (j 793.8)

Write and Record Your Own Songs – Anna Leigh (j 782.4213)

Create Your Own Blog – Karen Latchana Kenney (j 006.752)

More Than a Princess – E. D. Baker (j fic)

Knights vs. Dinosaurs – Matt Phelan (j fic)

Louisiana’s Way Home – Kate DiCamillo (j fic)

Supernova – Kazu Kibuishi (j fic)

The Guardian of the Realm – Geronimo Stilton (j fic)

Previous story
News from the Kimberley Garden Club
Next story
Local kids gather lichen for caribou

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.

Local expert credits harm reduction efforts; declares support for legalization

Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski elected BC Caucus Chair

MP Wayne Stetski (Kootenay–Columbia) has been elected Chair of the federal NDP’s… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read