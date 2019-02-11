At the Cranbrook Public Library

Irish trouble continues to haunt the Library with two brand new works by Brenda Gillen. Both ‘Zen and the art of Stealing Dynamite’ and ‘Hooligan Horses of the Cassiars’ feature the longsuffering Martin Maguire—the hilarious subject of Gillen’s previous novels.

Patricia Newman explains to younger readers how research into communication between elephants is being used to help protect them in her new book ‘Eavesdropping on Elephants.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Valentines and Love! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

On display this month is a collection all about the Titanic, courtesy of Skip Fennessy.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Zen and the Art of Stealing Dynamite – Brendan Gillen (fic)

Hooligan Horses of the Cassiars – Brendan Gillen (fic)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Ultimate Predator-Pedia – Christina Wilson (j 591.53)

Eavesdropping on Elephants – Patricia Newman (j 599.674)

Everyday Magic for Kids – Justin Flom (j 793.8)

Write and Record Your Own Songs – Anna Leigh (j 782.4213)

Create Your Own Blog – Karen Latchana Kenney (j 006.752)

More Than a Princess – E. D. Baker (j fic)

Knights vs. Dinosaurs – Matt Phelan (j fic)

Louisiana’s Way Home – Kate DiCamillo (j fic)

Supernova – Kazu Kibuishi (j fic)

The Guardian of the Realm – Geronimo Stilton (j fic)